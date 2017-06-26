Monday, June 26, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- Slight changes to policies and the adoption of contracts took the majority of discussion at Carbon County School District One’s board meeting Thursday evening.
- Members of the Rawlins City Council took time last week to celebrate City Attorney, Amy Bach, who is the new head of the Wyoming Association of Local Government Attorneys.
- In Saratoga, town officials moving forward with developing plans to enforce its nuisance ordinance with the first steps including informing the public and drafting a letter for those in violation.
- Carbon County Public Health is taking registration for a program encouraging residents to walk 50 miles in 50 days.
- The weekend was a quiet one for the Carbon County sports teams, by a few still saw some action.