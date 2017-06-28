Wednesday, June 28, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- Schools in Carbon County School Districts One and Two join others in the Cowboy state in being reaccredited by Wyoming’s Board of Education.
- Motorists who have license plates and vehicle registrations expiring in JUne are encouraged to renew on or before Friday to avoid the driver license and motor vehicle registration fee increases.
- A couple of quick notes from Washington, D.C.
- On Monday morning, the Carbon County Wyoming Public Lands Initiative committee hikes the Encampment River Trail to learn more about the Wilderness Study Area located there, and to discuss its future.
- The Encampment volleyball team has stuck to their annual off-season workouts, and activities. Once again it’s proving to be successful.