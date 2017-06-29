Thursday, June 29, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- As Rawlins City Council worked through a list of goals for the upcoming fiscal year at a work session this week, repairing the city’s streets quickly rose to the top.
- According to an annual report, Wyoming ranks last in providing adequate health care for children.
- Parents of teen drivers who are working toward logging enough hours for a driver’s license can take advantage of the upcoming driver’s education course offered by CCHEC.
- The Grand Encampment Museum is hosting a trek on Saturday though the Beaver Creek Fire area, which was burning this time last year.