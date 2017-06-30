Friday, June 30, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- Reacting to changes made by the Wyoming legislature earlier this year, the Rawlins City Council amended its alcoholic beverages ordinance during Tuesday’s special meeting.
- In Saratoga, needed improvements to the municipal Lagoon can start now that the Carbon County Joint Powers Board has selected a company to create designs and do the engineering.
- A Rawlins resident and business owner avoided falling victim to a convincing sounding phone scam.
- After the 4th of July, some remote areas of the Sierra Madres will be off limits to the public while Wyoming Game and Fish traps and collars black bears to monitor their problems.
- The High School National Finals Rodeo is two weeks away, and Saratoga’s Kasen York is staying competitive while he awaits the big stage.