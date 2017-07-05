Wednesday, July 05, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- Despite hot and sometimes breezy conditions Monday, the Keystone Fire grew very little.
- The Wyoming Department of Education has completed its plan on implementing the federal Every Student Succeeds Act and has its draft in review with the Governor’s office.
- In Rawlins, the annual Summer Fest celebration is just days away, and has a jam-packed schedule of events and activities.
- In Saratoga, plans to to improve the runway at Shively Field are underway after the Airport Board accepted a bid from a Montana Company to do the work.
- Now that July is picking up momentum, Bigfoot 99 got a chance to catch up with Rawlins Lady Outlaw’s Head Coach Katie Cline.