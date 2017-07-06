Thursday, July 06, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- A Rawlins man with a history of assaulting women and being aggressive toward law enforcement was sentenced Wednesday morning to three to five years in prison.
- The Keystone Fire burning south of Rob Roy Reservoir in the Medicine Bow Mountains was active enough Wednesday for its massive column of smoke to be visible on regional weather radar.
- Meanwhile, The Carbon County Fire Department has a new Insurance Service Office, or ISO.
- When spending time outdoors during Wyoming’s summer months, the state health department say residents should avoid ticks because that can carry potential serious diseases.
- The Saratoga volleyball team is amped up and ready to go.