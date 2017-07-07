Friday, July 07, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- Cities all across the country have begun implementing additional seating areas in front of businesses in their downtown districts, and Rawlins has recently joined the trend.
- Because of change in the state’s education funding model, Wyoming School Districts are no longer required to provide summer school.
- Cooler mountain temperatures and a cloud cover kept the Keystone Fire in check Thursday after it tripled in size a day earlier.
- Parents looking for fun and free activities for their children this summer can head down to the Carbon County Museum in Rawlins for two more discovery corners scheduled for July.
- The Rawlins girls soccer team is enjoying a summer off-season program that is based on both improvement and fun.