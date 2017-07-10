Monday, July 10, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- While students carry on their summer break, demolition of the old Rawlins High School continues in hopes of having the project completed in early fall.
- The head of the company selling the turbines to be built for a big wind energy project at Medicine Bow sees a worldwide boom for the industry.
- While eclipse chasers are finalizing their travel plans to visit Wyoming next month, Carbon County’s local Emergency Planning Committee is putting its own plan for the eclipse.
- The H.E.M off-season is going according to plan with the coaching staff seeing the results that they’d hoped for.