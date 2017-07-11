Tuesday, July 11, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- District Court Judge Dawnessa Snyder took her oath of office Monday, and presided on her first felony arraignment as she took the bench, replacing Judge Wade Waldrip, who retired on Friday.
- In Rawlins, last minute projects are wrapping up at the Carbon County Fairgrounds as officials make sure all amenities at the fairgrounds are in working order and ready for the 91st annual Carbon County Fair and Rodeo.
- Stage One Fire restrictions go into effect on much of the Medicine Bow National Forest beginning today.
- The Keystone Fire burning near Rob Roy Reservoir in the Med Bow is listed at nearly 22-hundred acres in size and ten percent contained.
- The Formation of a food cooperative in Rawlins is slowly evolving into more than just an idea.
- The Wyoming Department of Health reminds residents of the importance of skin cancer prevention as many people receive extra sun exposure during the summer months.
- The Little Snake River football team is under new direction.