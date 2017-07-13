Thursday, July 13, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- Officials with the Wyoming Water Development Office are looking for public comments on results from research done to assess the feasibility and relative merits of cloud seeding in the Sierra Madres and Medicine Bow mountain ranges here in Carbon County.
- Before Carbon County Treasurer Cindy Baldwin retires on July 31st, the Board of County Commissioners and the Carbon County Commissioners and the Carbon County Democratic Central Committee are taking the required steps to find her replacement.
- The Town of Saratoga plans will start enforcing its nuisance ordinance September 1st.
- While the high schools of the county are transitioning into the second half of their summer work out programs, Bigfoot 99 takes a look at the hit that the University of Wyoming football team is taking.