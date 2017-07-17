Monday, July 17, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- The cost of taking out the garbage will increase in August for Platte Valley Residents who use the Saratoga Landfill and Transfer Station.
- Last week the US Forest Service enacted fire restrictions for a large portion of the Medicine Bow National Forest due to hot dry weather, and highly ignitable fuels. Today Carbon County’s Fire Warden, John Rutherford will recommend that the Carbon County Commissioners implement similar restrictions.
- The county commissioners will meet today at the courthouse in Rawlins rather than Tuesday their regular meeting day. State law requires that counties adopt a fiscal year budget by the third Monday of July.
- This evening, the Town of Elk Mountain will celebrate the grand opening of a new library building, which was remodeled through private donation and town fundraisers.
- In Rawlins, the police department hopes to see city council once again approve a resolution authorizing an application for a matching grant that would be used to replace four of its officers bulletproof vests.
- In Sports: It’s time for the High School National Finals Rodeo, and a handful of legion baseball games took place.