Wednesday, July 19, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- The Wyoming legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee on Tuesday recommended state funding for drainage system and graded slope at the penitentiary in Rawlins to prevent further structural damage to facility.
- Fearful that putting people on a downtown rooftop to raise money for a museum renovation project would be risky business, the county attorney’s office recommended Monday that the idea should be shelved.
- In Encampment, town council last Thursday passed a resolution to file a request to develop a community fishing pond in a wetland area near McClure Field.
- The Wyoming coaches Association all-star games get underway this Saturday. Carbon County is represented by a couple of players and a coach.