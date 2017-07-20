Thursday, July 20, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- Opening day for Carbon County District 2 Schools has been pushed back a day to Tuesday, August 22nd because of the solar eclipse.
- At Tuesday night’s city council meeting in Rawlins, street repairs topped the list of more than 50 major goals officials have for the fiscal year that just started.
- A nationwide survey published Tuesday by the Washington-based research company, Morning Consult, shows that Wyoming Governor Matt Mead is the third most popular governor in the country.
- With budget cuts to the Wyoming Department of Corrections the agency has reduced its substance abuse programs by 2.2 million dollars, which could be resulting in repeat offenders returning to prison.
- The High School National Finals Rodeo continues today with the start of round number 2.