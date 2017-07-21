Friday, July 21, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- Governor Mead said this week that while state revenues have rebounded somewhat and are even running ahead of projections, school funding remains the challenge.
- Carbon County School Districts One and Two approved their fiscal year budgets Wednesday evening.
- Keeping with tradition, the City of Rawlins has proclaimed August 8th as National Night Out, and annual event that focuses on spreading awareness of crime, drug, and violence prevention.
- In Saratoga, Engineers studying improvement to the town’s lagoon system expect to begin work on the project as soon as October.
- Area artist looking for an opportunity to display, or sell their art can do so by applying to participate in the upcoming Art Beat in Rawlins.
- UW athletes have made big strides on the court and in classroom as a record amount have made the All-Scholar Team.