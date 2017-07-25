Tuesday, July 25, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- The 16 paintings displayed inside the pedestrain tunnel on Washington Street in Rawlins were vandalized last week, with one painting having been completely destroyed.
- A Saratoga man who was caught shoplifting in Rawlins pleaded guilty on Monday to a charge of having a felony amount of prescription medication in his possession when arrested.
- The Wyoming Coaches Association Volleyball All-Star game came down to the wire with the South defeating the North, and three representatives from Carbon County were involved in the victory.