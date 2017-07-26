Wednesday, July 26, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- While Wyoming’s crime rate is decreasing, prison population in the state is increasing.
- Officials at Rawlins City Hall began fielding phone calls from residents after a break in a large water line in some parts of the city to appear milky.
- To address cuts of about 1.6 million dollars in its operating budget, the Carbon County Higher Education Center is reducing it community programs while keeping college credit courses in place.
- The South Central Wyoming Emergency Services is hosting a public meeting Thursday evening to work through a professional review of the EMS amenities provided in the county.
- Kasen York of the Saratoga Rodeo team fared well enough at the High School National Finals Rodeo to bring home some hardware.