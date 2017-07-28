Friday, July 28, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- In Saratoga, community members who would like to meet the new principal at the elementary school can do so August 9th at the Chamber’s Leaders Luncheon.
- With the new director in charge, the Rawlins Chamber of Commerce’s annual Cow Plop festival will feature some changes during its 26th running of the family friendly event.
- Next week in Saratoga, traffic on First Street will move a little slower as WYDOT conducts a chip seal project on Highway 130.
- In Rawlins, scheduling conflicts, summer activites and a limited pool of applicants have slowed the hiring process of a new City Fire Chief.
- The Mountain West Conference Media Days continued with Wyoming Skipper Craig Bohl talking about college football and the Cowboy’s summer.