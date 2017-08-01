Tuesday, August 01, 2017

  • As of this morning, the job of Carbon County Treasurer is officially vacant.
  • As it continues to develop recommendations for the lands set aside as wilderness study areas in Carbon County, the local Wyoming Public Lands Initiative Committee toured  Prospect Mountain recently.
  • Due to recent rainy weather and cooler temperatures expected later this week, fire restrictions have been lifted on national forest land in the Snowy Range and Sierra Madres.
  • With a temporary population boom expected later this month, Rawlins City Council may allow residents to rent out their properties to campers in town for the eclipse.
  • Wyoming Football head coach Craig Bohl is pleased with how day number one of camp went.