Tuesday, August 01, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- As of this morning, the job of Carbon County Treasurer is officially vacant.
- As it continues to develop recommendations for the lands set aside as wilderness study areas in Carbon County, the local Wyoming Public Lands Initiative Committee toured Prospect Mountain recently.
- Due to recent rainy weather and cooler temperatures expected later this week, fire restrictions have been lifted on national forest land in the Snowy Range and Sierra Madres.
- With a temporary population boom expected later this month, Rawlins City Council may allow residents to rent out their properties to campers in town for the eclipse.
- Wyoming Football head coach Craig Bohl is pleased with how day number one of camp went.