Wednesday City, August 02, 2017

Today’s Headlines:

  • During a work session Tuesday night, the Rawlins City Council decided not to allow residents to rent space on their properties for eclipse watchers to pitch their tents and camp.
  • In a related story, rumors of Royal Saudi princes flying into Casper to see the total solar eclipse are not true.
  • The Carbon County Commissioners Tuesday unanimously appointed a new county treasurer, hours after the Democratic Central committee advanced the names of three candidates.
  • A recent report states that Wyoming ‘s outdoor recreation generates billions of dollars to the state’s economy.
  • Summer workouts have proved to be beneficial for H.E.M.