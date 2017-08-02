Wednesday City, August 02, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- During a work session Tuesday night, the Rawlins City Council decided not to allow residents to rent space on their properties for eclipse watchers to pitch their tents and camp.
- In a related story, rumors of Royal Saudi princes flying into Casper to see the total solar eclipse are not true.
- The Carbon County Commissioners Tuesday unanimously appointed a new county treasurer, hours after the Democratic Central committee advanced the names of three candidates.
- A recent report states that Wyoming ‘s outdoor recreation generates billions of dollars to the state’s economy.
- Summer workouts have proved to be beneficial for H.E.M.