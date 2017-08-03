Thursday, August 03, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- Where’s the money? That’s the question Rawlins City Council is asking about donations raised for Pronghorn Pride, a 501c3 organization.
- In Saratoga, Tyler Pickett Memorial Park near Veterans Island will begin taking first shape soon with earth work and grass.
- Tommorow’s kiddie parade in Rawlins promises fun for the whole family as part of the annual run-up to the Carbon County Fair and Rodeo.
- In hopes of addressing beetle-killed trees and other hazards, the US Forest Service is hosting two open houses next week to share its Landscape Vegetation Analysis with the public.
- The Wyoming football team put the pads on for the first time this fall.