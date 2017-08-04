Friday, August 04, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- Traffic Delays through the Platte Valley can be expected to be wrapped up by Saturday.
- Rawlins residents have not seen any changes to water and sewer fees for the last five years, but that may soon change.
- The Town of Saratoga is continuing studies of the hard water in its well fields in hopes of applying for funding to reduce the mineral content in the municipality.
- Ensuring that the Baggs area remains a popular hunting destination boasting its big herd populations is the biggest challenge facing the region’s new Game Biologist.
- The Wyoming Cowboy football team continues to improve through fall camp.