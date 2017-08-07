Monday, August 07, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- The Boys and Girls Club of Carbon County could close its doors for good if staff cannot raise enough money to cover a looming financial shortfall.
- The Elk Mountain Museum will bring more historical programming to the community with its first director.
- As the school year approaches, Carbon County Public Health is reminding parents to get their students vaccinated before classes state.
- Area residents gathered around a temporary corral at a parking lot Saturday night for the annual Cow Plop Fest-i-bull.
- The Wyoming football team was in full pads for the first time over the weekend.