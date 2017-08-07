Monday, August 07, 2017

Posted on

Today’s Headlines:

  • The Boys and Girls Club of Carbon County could close its doors for good if staff cannot raise enough money to cover a looming financial shortfall.
  • The Elk Mountain Museum will bring more historical programming to the community with its first director.
  • As the school year approaches, Carbon County Public Health is reminding parents to get their students vaccinated before classes state.
  • Area residents gathered around a temporary corral at a parking lot Saturday night for the annual Cow Plop Fest-i-bull.
  • The Wyoming football team was in full pads for the first time over the weekend.