Wednesday, August 09, 2017

Todays’ Headlines:
- A high-speed chase led troopers across nearly 100 miles of Southern Wyoming Tuesday morning.
- It won’t be long before thousands of eclipse tourists head for the hull and other remote areas in Wyoming.
- In Rawlins, city officials looking for money to fund needed street improvements looked at increasing water and sewer fees.
- At the Carbon County Fair Tuesday, more than a dozen competitors and their lambs walked the run inside the multiplex during the sheep show.
- The Wyoming Cowboy football team has cruised into week number two of fall camp.