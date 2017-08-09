Wednesday, August 09, 2017

Todays’ Headlines:

  • A high-speed chase led troopers across nearly 100 miles of Southern Wyoming Tuesday morning.
  • It won’t be long before thousands of eclipse tourists head for the hull and other remote areas in Wyoming.
  • In Rawlins, city officials looking for money to fund needed street improvements looked at increasing water and sewer fees.
  • At the Carbon County Fair Tuesday, more than a dozen competitors and their lambs walked the run inside the multiplex during the sheep show.
  • The Wyoming Cowboy football team has cruised into week number two of fall camp.