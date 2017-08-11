Friday, August 11, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- In an update to a story Bigfoot 99 first broke last week, we’ve learned more about where the money went that was collected for Pronghorn Pride.
- After hosting an open house Thursday evening, the U.S Forest Service is looking for public comments on a large scale project intended to address beetle-killed timber across the landscapes of the Snowy Range and Sierra Madres.
- Carbon County’s Local Emergency Planning Committee met Thursday to finalize last minute details on an action plan for the upcoming solar eclipse on August 21st.
- The Wyoming football team enters the weekend healthy and will continue the process of becoming the team that they want to be.