Tuesday, August 15, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- A Rawlins woman is back in jail after allegedly reconnecting with meth dealers and delivering the controlled substance.
- Back to school shopping can be emotionally and financially draining, and that’s why the Rawlins Cooperative Parish has stepped up to help.
- As Saratoga puts together a plan to guide future growth, the town’s Planning Commission is researching how much to charge developers for application fees.
- As the total eclipse draws closer, rumors about how people plan to celebrate the rare celestial event grow wilder.
- The 2017 fall sports season began yesterday with the first of many pre-season practices/ Bigfoot 99 caught up with the Little Snake River volleyball program.