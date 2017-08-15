Tuesday, August 15, 2017

Posted on

Today’s Headlines:

  • A Rawlins woman is back in jail after allegedly reconnecting with meth dealers and delivering the controlled substance.
  • Back to school shopping can be emotionally and financially draining, and that’s why the Rawlins Cooperative Parish has stepped up to help.
  • As Saratoga puts together a plan to guide future growth, the town’s Planning Commission is researching how much to charge developers for application fees.
  • As the total eclipse draws closer, rumors about how people plan to celebrate the rare celestial event grow wilder.
  • The 2017 fall sports season began yesterday with the first of many pre-season practices/ Bigfoot 99 caught up with the Little Snake River volleyball program.