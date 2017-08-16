Wednesday, August 16, 2017

Posted on

Today’s Headlines:

  • The recent spell of cool, wet weather has reduced the threat of wildland fires in Carbon County.
  • Tomorrow is National Thrift Shop Day, and in Saratoga, Bridge Street Bargains is celebrating with an open house.
  • In Rawlins, City officials are not happy with the lack of detail provided in a statement released by the mysterious nonprofit, Pronghorn Pride.
  • Plans to harvest trees on Federal Landes in the northwest region of the Sierra Madre range in Medicine Bow National Forest are open for public comment.
  • The Encampment volleyball team is excited where they stand this season as they’ll be able to field two teams.