Wednesday, August 16, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- The recent spell of cool, wet weather has reduced the threat of wildland fires in Carbon County.
- Tomorrow is National Thrift Shop Day, and in Saratoga, Bridge Street Bargains is celebrating with an open house.
- In Rawlins, City officials are not happy with the lack of detail provided in a statement released by the mysterious nonprofit, Pronghorn Pride.
- Plans to harvest trees on Federal Landes in the northwest region of the Sierra Madre range in Medicine Bow National Forest are open for public comment.
- The Encampment volleyball team is excited where they stand this season as they’ll be able to field two teams.