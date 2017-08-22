Tuesday, August 22, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- Under control, but not out – that’s how officials are summing up the Encampment River Fire.
- Wyoming took center stage yesterday, with people from all over the world entering the state to have a front row seat of a total solar eclipse.
- The Wyoming Department of Education has submitted the state’s plan to implement the Every Student Succeeds Act to the Federal Government.
- In a follow up story first reported by Bigfoot 99, one of the founding members of Pronghorn Pride said the interpretive center for area visitors will not be built.
- The Wyoming Cowboy football team played their first scrimmage on Saturday and held a practice to follow it up yesterday.