Wednesday, August 23, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- The Encampment River Fire was not very active Tuesday, according to the county fire warden.
- Monday’s eclipse appears to have provided a nice bump for area retailers.
- Life goes on after the eclipse. How to pay for Wyoming schools will be the issue hounding state officials all the way to next year’s legislative session.
- In a follow up to a story reported by Bigfoot 99, one of the founding members of Pronghorn Pride said the interpretive center will not be built. However, funds raised by the organization may go to a local project that fulfills the at least part of the nonprofit’s charter.
- The Rawlins girls swim team is moving right along with a jam packed pre-season.