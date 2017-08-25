Friday, August 25, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- A semi truck filled with french fries became engulfed in flames just outside of Rawlins Thursday morning.
- School started on Tuesday, and Carbon County School District Two Superintendent Jim Copeland is hoping for another successful year with academic growth.
- In a follow-up story first reported by Bigfoot 99, one of the founding members of Pronghorn Pride said the interpretive center for area visitors will not be built.
- In Saratoga, after an investigation, the Department of Public Works has determined that some residents are illegally dumping stormwater into the town’s sewer system.
- The Rawlins Outlaws are excited to get onto the football field tonight for their zero week game.