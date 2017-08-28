Monday, August 28, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- Rawlins City Officials have called in reinforcements from around the state after discovering pits filled with illegally dumped and potentially hazardous material on the property of a local trucking company.
- Summer construction is Carbon County School District Two is winding down with just a couple of projects in the works.
- Pronghorn Pantry, the grass roots organization, trying to create a food cooperative in Rawlins is still experiencing growing pains.
- Carbon County School District One is looking to form a committee to determine what to do with the land where the old Rawlins high school use to sit.
- The high school sports season kicked off over the weekend.