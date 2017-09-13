Friday, September 1, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- Six of Carbon County’s eleven schools met the state’s academic standards in the 2016 to 2017 school year.
- In an update to a story first reported by Bigfoot 99, the illegally dumped asphalt on the property of Malpaso Trucking in Rawlins has been temporarily covered, as representatives from the Department of Environmental Quality delve deeper into their investigation of the site.
- A former teacher who was found guilty of sexually assaulting students at Rawlins High School was found not guilty of similar crimes in Converse County.
- In their effort to analyze local wilderness study areas, the Carbon County Wyoming Public Land Initiative Committee has most recently visited the Ferris and Bennett Mountains to make observations.
- Sports: It’s a full slate of action for the county sports teams as they look to gain some momentum moving forward.