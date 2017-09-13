Friday, September 8, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- After steering the Rawlins Chamber of Commerce through a busy summer tourist season and a rocky budget session with city council, the director has resigned after three months on the job.
- In Saratoga, the municipal solid waste transfer station and landfill will undergo construction projects for improvements and to prepare for the state-mandated closure.
- In Rawlins, city officials, this week, discussed potential community projects that could benefit from more than $8,000 the municipality has received as a member of the Wyoming Community Gas program.
- According to data from the ACT test, Wyoming’s average composite score on the assessment for the class of 2017 is higher than the average of states that require all students to test.
- Carbon County residents are advised to be vigilant as scammers look to target area residents once again. The latest scam comes in the form of a phone call, or email, appearing to be from a representative of Rocky Mountain Power, and demanding immediate payment under the threat that a customer’s power will be turned off.
- In sports, a full slate of action is on tap for high school teams around the county.