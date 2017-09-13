Thursday, August 31, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- On Wednesday morning, the official robing ceremony was held for Carbon County District Court Judge Dawnessa Snyder.
- Carbon County’s new treasurer, Patty Bentsen, is settling in to her position after the commissioners unanimously appointed her a month ago.
- Based on a survey conducted by the Wyoming Education Association, most voters in the Cowboy State would support a tax increase if the money generated by the hike went toward K-12 schools.
- The Boys and Girls Club of Carbon County is moving forward with its fall session beginning September 5th, despite an uncertain future. A massive cut in grant money traditionally awarded to the organization has left club officials eyeing their reserve account.
- In sports: Mid week action along with how each team stands heading into week number two.