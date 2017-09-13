Tuesday, September 5, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- For the last 20 years, Rawlins residents have kept the memory of Corporal Wayne Martinez alive through stories of his life, and his death. Inside the Wyoming Department of Corrections Training Academy, Martinez’s story is still told as a reminder to up-and-coming corrections officers. During a ceremony tonight, Martinez’s family will gather together as Martinez Park is formally dedicated to honor its namesake.
- K-12 schools across the state are participating in a practice run of Wyoming’s new assessment to get students acclimated to the new format and to test internet broadband strength.
- During its annual conference and banquet last week, the Wyoming Peace Officers Association recognized Rawlins Police Department officer for her impact on law enforcement and the community.
- Two open houses are scheduled for this evening and tomorrow in Hanna and Medicine Bow to discuss proposed wind projects.
- Carbon County Museum’s fifth annual High Plains Powwow scheduled for Saturday, September 5th, may be the last time the event is held in Carbon County.
- The county sports teams came out of the weekend riding high as most defeated their opponents with ease.