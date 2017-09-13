Wednesday, September 13, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- The Wyoming Association of Municipalities has revamped their recommendations to state lawmakers on how to increase revenues for the state’s cities and towns.
- A Rawlins man is spearheading the collection of items to be donated to our neighbors in Montana who are reeling from the effects of that state’s catastrophic fire season.
- A Hanna man has been sentenced to three to seven years in prison for his role in several vehicle break-ins.
- The Uplift Artist’s Guild and the Rawlins Downtown Development Authority are encouraging area residents to come out for the first annual Art Beat event next weekend in downtown Rawlins. The event will showcase work from mostly Carbon County artists, as well as a few artists visiting from other parts of the state.
- After a practice run of Wyoming’s new assessment, State Superintendent Jillian Balow feels confident the test will run smoothly when all schools are required to take it in the spring.
- The Saratoga cross country team ran in Littleton, Colorado last weekend. They will head south again this Friday.