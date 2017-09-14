Thursday, September 14, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- Scattered along a county road outside of Rawlins is a heap of household garbage and discarded items that belong in a landfill. Thanks to a concerned area resident who documented and reported the litter, a person of interest has been identified by the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office.
- After a practice run of Wyoming’s new assessment, State Superintendent Jillian Balow feels confident the test will run smoothly when all schools are required to take it in the spring.
- On Tuesday, in Laramie, during a special session of the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals, three federal judges heard arguments in the appeal of a lower court decision that ruled in favor of the City of Rawlins against Dirty Boyz Sanitation.
- The Saratoga Planning Commission is re-evaluating planning and zoning application fees to make them more aligned with expenses incurred by the town.
- In sports, the Little Snake River football team is off to a fresh start on the season. This week, the Rattlers will be put to the test as they’ll take on a tough Meeteetse team on the road.