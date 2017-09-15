Friday, September 15, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- In Saratoga, a debate ensued during Tuesday’s Planning Commission meeting on whether the local saw mill needs to erect a fence on a side of its property that abuts a new residential neighborhood.
- The Rawlins Chamber of Commerce joins two other area locations as a Visitor Information Center for Carbon County. As such, the chamber office is the newest pick-up location for those popular vacation destination stickers from the Wyoming Office of Tourism.
- It’s no secret. Wyoming is short on cash. This week, the Legislative Interim Joint Revenues Committee decided to look into a plan for collecting monies owed to the state.
- In sports: Team busses will be rolling for the weekend with local high schools playing 12 of the 17 slated games away from the county.