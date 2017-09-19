Tuesday, September 19, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- By Monday afternoon, details surrounding the two vehicle crash that claimed the life of Rawlins businessman, Pat Cain, were still limited. The Wyoming Highway Patrol was investigating the scene on Wagon Circle road.
- In District Court on Monday, an apologetic inmate from the Wyoming State Penitentiary received an additional one to three years after pleading guilty to assaulting a correctional officer.
- In an update to a story first reported by Bigfoot 99, the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality’s investigation into the illegally dumped asphalt on the property of Malpaso Trucking has reached the “enforcement action” stage.
- Allowing homeschoolers to participate in some district courses did not receive a favorable reception as the Carbon County School District #2 board discussed the topic at a board workshop last week.
- Scam operators looking to prey on the vulnerable and unsuspecting have come up with yet another ploy. The latest con-game is targeting those who have already fallen victim to the recent Equifax data breach.
- The Saratoga volleyball team finished up the weekend with a much needed win, which will fuel the Lady Panthers heading into the conference portion of their schedule.