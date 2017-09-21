Thursday, September 21, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- In Rawlins, the Public Works Department received the “go-ahead” for a new piece of equipment for sewer repairs from City Council during its Tuesday meeting, but not without some hard questions being asked.
- Communities across Carbon County are being asked to accept a new emergency operations plan presented by the county’s emergency planning committee.
- The City of Rawlins has accepted a grant for $37,000 to cover the costs of staffing police officers at events where there is a risk of underage drinking.
- While construction projects are winding down at schools in Carbon County School District #2, a large project at HEM is gearing up for next summer.
- The Saratoga cross country team is off and running well this season, the Panthers will get a rare chance to compete at home.