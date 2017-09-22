Friday, September 22, 2017

Today’s news:
- The investigation into the deadly crash that resulted in the death of local businessman Pat Can is proceeding, with the Rawlins Division of the Wyoming Highway Patrol preparing to search the vehicles. Exactly how many vehicles were at the scene that night remains a question.
- In Saratoga, seven months after the process started, the US Forest Service Brush Creek Hayden District Ranger Office has received permission to connect to the town’s water and sewer lines.
- Officials with the Wyoming State Fair want to know how they can improve the annual event for 4H and FFA participants, as well as the attendees. Members of the fair board, the Wyoming Board of Agriculture and other state leaders will be in Rawlins on Monday evening to gather your input.
- Beginning tonight, downtown Rawlins will transform into a community art show, featuring demonstrations and artwork of artists from around the state.
- This weekend will be one of the biggest for the high schools of the county with two homecomings and a handful of conference games.