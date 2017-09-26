Tuesday, September 26, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- In Saratoga, a request from the Old Baldy Club for a new water connection to the town’s utility line sparked discussion to review the club’s agreement on how much they pay for the use of the service.
- Members of the Rawlins City Council and city staff recognized the city’s Volunteer of the Year for developing the 1000 yard rifle range at the Rawlins Outdoor Shooting Complex.
- A state prison inmate with a history of attacking correctional officers was sentenced in Carbon County District Court on Monday morning.
- As the Carbon County Wyoming Public Lands Initiative Committee explores the best use for local Wilderness Study Areas, the group learned how a wilderness designation would affect wildlife on the Ferris and Bennett Mountains.
- The Saratoga football team enjoyed a breakout game on Friday.