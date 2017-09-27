Wednesday, September 27, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- In an update on the fatal plane crash in Minnesota that killed three Rawlins men on Saturday, the Federal Aviation Administration now says the investigation into the cause could take a year or more to complete.
- At the south end of the Platte Valley, aerial spraying near the Odd Fellows Campground which interrupted public use at the site, finished up late Tuesday afternoon.
- The Bureau of Land Management will team up with University of Wyoming researchers to collar wild horses in the Adobe Town Herd Management Area southwest of Wamsutter. According to a BLM news release, the collaring program will track the movement and habitat selection of the horses which populate the open range in Sweetwater County.
- The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is asking hunters to have their harvested animals tested for chronic wasting disease to help with the statewide surveillance program.
- The HEM football team has put together a nice season so far and are looking to slug out a conference win this weekend.