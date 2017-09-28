Thursday, September 28, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- After asking area residents to be on the lookout for a 15-year-old runaway girl, the Rawlins Police Department is thanking the community after she returned to her home last night.
- With money for Wyoming K-12 education tight, the funding model for major maintenance projects may change from a school’s square footage to student enrollment.
- The City of Rawlins will begin wear coursing two of its streets this morning, as part of a test to see whether the type of road repair is a viable option for the city’s neglected streets.
- In a continuation of a story we had earlier this week, a local public lands committee is working toward recommendations for on what to do with several sections of the county that were designated decades ago as Wilderness Study Areas. As a part of their analysis, the group has been looking at the Encampment River Canyon.
- The upcoming Saratoga and Encampment volleyball game will mean more that just a conference win this Saturday.