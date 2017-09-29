Friday, September 29, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- A practice lockdown drill held yesterday at the HEM High School ran smoothly, according to the school’s principal. Overall the lockdown and evacuation plan are solid with the only a few minor items that need changes.
- The Wyoming Highway Patrol is still investigating the motor vehicle crash that killed a Rawlins businessman earlier this month.
- In Saratoga, after local officials fielded several inquiries on where to obtain potable water in town, the water and sewer board discussed the possibility of placing a water station in place.
- The population of wild horses in the Red Desert Complex has grown to more than three times established federal goals. The Bureau of Land Management Rawlins and Lander Field Offices have issued a decision to curb the herd’s growth.
- This weekend holds some of the toughest competition of the year for county high schools.