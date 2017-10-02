Monday, October 2, 2017

Posted on

Today’s Headlines:

  • On Friday, the National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report on the small plane crash that killed three Rawlins men on September 23rd.
  • To improve the environment in Carbon County School District #1 classrooms, the district is asking parents to take a climate and culture survey.
  • Pronghorn Pantry, the grassroots organization working to create a foo cooperative in Rawlins, is offering prepaid memberships and accepting submissions to its Carbon County Cookbook.
  • High School teams from around the county came up with some big time wins over the weekend. Three football squads secured play-off spots.