Tuesday, October 3, 2017

- A tragic scene unfolded at the I-80 Travel Plaza at Exit 221 Monday morning in what officials are calling a suicide.
- Officials are reporting the death of a Rawlins man, whose body was discovered on the south side of the city over the weekend. Foul play is not suspected.
- A Cheyenne man who attempted to steal a truck from the lot at Dallin Motors in May pleaded not guilty to the offense Monday morning by reason of mental illness.
- The Rawlins Police Department has extended its gratitude to the community for its assistance in the safe return of a runaway teenager.
- In Saratoga, they are a month behind schedule, but town officials are ready to send out letters to some residents asking them to bring their properties into compliance with the nuisance ordinance.
- In Rawlins, officials are giving assurances that the city’s water is safe. After the replacement of a repair clamp on the troublesome 20 inch main water line, the results were milky looking water.
- The HEM Miner football team secured a playoff spot over the weekend with a win over Lingle/Ft. Laramie.