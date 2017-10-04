Wednesday, October 4, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- It was a true changing of the guard during last night’s Rawlins City Council meeting as city staff appointed a new fire chief and a new battalion chief.
- County Commissioners learned Tuesday that the cost to repair and improve the Cedar Pass Road, in the Medicine Bow National Forest, will total about 1.5 million dollars.
- State lawmakers are looking to draft legislation that would increase opportunities across Wyoming for students to take classes in computer science.
- Due to last week’s inclement weather, the City of Rawlins was only able to complete the wear course work on Plaza Street. Repairs on 9th Street is rescheduled to begin Monday. Rawlins residents living along 9th Street are advised to plan accordingly.
- Obesity rates in Wyoming’s youth appear to be decreasing. Carbon County is also seeing decreases in obesity in its general population.
- The Little Snake River football team has steam rolled their opponents all season long and has done so by using depth.