Thursday, October 5, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- At their Tuesday meeting, the Saratoga Town Council approved a work order to fix technical glitches with the police department’s new 9-1-1 phone system.
- In an update to a story first reported by Bigfoot 99, Cali O’Hare sat down with Rawlins Fire Chief, John Rutherford, who was appointed to the position Tuesday evening.
- State lawmakers are looking to draft legislation that would increase opportunities across Wyoming for students to take classes in computer science.
- Two motions for changes to the fee schedule at the municipal landfill in Rawlins were discussed during Tuesday’s Rawlins City Council meeting.
- The Wyoming High School Activities Association Board of Directors recently concluded the first of two meetings scheduled for this fall.