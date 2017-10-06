Friday, October 6, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- In Saratoga, despite a request from a Town Councilman to release a survey on the new hours at the landfill, the Upper Platte River Solid Waste Disposal District has decided to maintain the hours written in the landfill’s contract.
- In Rawlins, city council is in the process of changing the electrician licensing code to conform to legislation passed at the state level. The draft ordinance requires a licensed electrical contractor to complete all electrical work in commercial buildings, taking away the ability of property owners to do it themselves.
- The Wyoming Department of Health is initiating a statewide assessment to better understand the health issues in Wyoming. As part of this effort, the department will host a community engagement session in Rawlins on Tuesday.
- The Wyoming Game and Fish Department recently received a five thousand dollar grant from Wyoming Flycasters to assist with fish passage and aquatic habitat projects on the Encampment River.
- The weekend is jammed pack of top notch competition on every stage.