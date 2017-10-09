Monday, October 9, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- An early season storm packing wind and snow forced the closure of Interstate 80 between Rawlins and Cheyenne early this morning.
- Wyoming is joining three other states and the District of Columbia in a pilot program for digital driver’s licenses.
- The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has already seen over one thousand hunters enroll in its Hunter Mentor Program this year.
- The Upper Platte River Solid Waste Disposal District is still trying to determine what they will do with animal waste at the Saratoga Landfill after they will no longer be able to accept it.
- Carbon County residents should expect to see plumes of smoke here and there in the coming weeks, as the BLM begins conducting a series of prescribed fires. BLM is also advising hunters to be aware of where the burn sites are located.
- In sports, it was a solid weekend for the high school teams of the county as many came up with a big time win, or a much needed one.